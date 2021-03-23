Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, answers questions from class leaders enrolled at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown during a tour of the facility, March 23, 2021. Many of the questions raised focused on the increase to tuition assistance and future advancements to the service. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

