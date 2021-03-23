Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander, interacts with Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown’s current technological training equipment, March 23, 2021. Poulin studied the equipment inside one of the training center’s server rooms during a recent tour. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Santiago Gomez.
