    Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 1 of 6]

    Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander, interacts with Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown’s current technological training equipment, March 23, 2021. Poulin studied the equipment inside one of the training center’s server rooms during a recent tour. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Santiago Gomez.

    This work, Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

