    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 8 of 9]

    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dylan Williams, 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airman, holds a sign displaying a positive affirmation as vehicles approach the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Williams and other members of Team Dover held signs as personnel approached the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:30
    Photo ID: 6570303
    VIRIN: 210324-F-BO262-1041
    Resolution: 4574x3044
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Community Support Coordinator
    Base Chapel Team
    Positive Affirmation

