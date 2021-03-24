Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 7 of 9]

    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Dover hold signs displaying positive affirmations as vehicles approach the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Those holding signs encouraged drivers with positive messages as they entered base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information.)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:30
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Community Support Coordinator
    Base Chapel Team
    Positive Affirmation

