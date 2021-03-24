Team Dover spreads positive affirmations

Staff Sgt. Jason Bravard, center, and Tech. Sgt. Jared Rykse, right, both 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airmen, hold signs displaying positive affirmations as vehicles approach the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Bravard, Rykse and other members of Team Dover held signs as personnel approached the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information.)

