Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 2 of 9]

    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jonathan Dawson, 436th Airlift Wing chaplain, holds a sign displaying a positive affirmation as vehicles pass through the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Dawson and other members of Team Dover held signs as personnel entered the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:30
    Photo ID: 6570295
    VIRIN: 210324-F-BO262-1005
    Resolution: 4141x2756
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations
    Team Dover spreads positive affirmations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Community Support Coordinator
    Base Chapel Team
    Positive Affirmation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT