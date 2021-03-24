Staff Sgt. Eric Feliciano, 512th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airman, holds a sign displaying a positive affirmation as vehicles approach the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Feliciano and other members of Team Dover held signs as personnel approached the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6570300 VIRIN: 210324-F-BO262-1024 Resolution: 4666x3106 Size: 5.07 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.