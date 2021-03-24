Team Dover spreads positive affirmations

Staff Sgt. Eric Feliciano, 512th Airlift Wing religious affairs Airman, holds a sign displaying a positive affirmation as vehicles approach the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Feliciano and other members of Team Dover held signs as personnel approached the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
