Master Sgt. Lance Tressler, 436th Airlift Wing religious affairs superintendent, holds a sign displaying a positive affirmation as vehicles approach the main gate on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2021. Tressler and other members of Team Dover held signs as personnel approached the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personal identifiable information.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6570298 VIRIN: 210324-F-BO262-1017 Resolution: 4476x2979 Size: 5.87 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover spreads positive affirmations [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.