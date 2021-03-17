U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dennis Cooper, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and grounds journeyman, marshals a 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during a weeklong Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen’s (MCA) skillset at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2020. MCA events are a unique opportunity for Airmen to train outside their primary career field and as part of a cross-functional team supporting aircraft recovery, refueling, reloading, and launching operations. By training airmen in these skills, the Air Force can send jets to more locations without having to send additional airmen to generate, sustain, and recover aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6569801
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-MA978-1004
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors
LEAVE A COMMENT