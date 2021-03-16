Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors

A U.S. Air Force 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief waits to launch a 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during a weeklong Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen’s (MCA) skillset at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2020. Six 13th FS F-16s and a crew of 45 Airmen from, various squadrons, simulated a mock deployment to an “austere” environment on the south ramp of the flightline. MCA events are a unique opportunity for Airmen to train outside their primary career field and as part of a cross-functional team supporting aircraft recovery, refueling, reloading, and launching operations. By training airmen in these skills, the Air Force can send jets to more locations without having to send additional airmen to generate, sustain, and recover aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

