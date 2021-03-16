Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors

U.S. Air Force 35 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew cheifs prepare to launch 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons during a weeklong Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise aimed at enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen’s skillset at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2020. Six 13th FS F-16s and a crew of 45 Airmen from, various squadrons, simulated a mock deployment to an “austere” environment on the south ramp of the flightline, opposite to where operations typically occur. The ACE concept was originally validated by Pacific Air Forces under the command of Gen. Brown in 2017, and it directly supports U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s priorities for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

