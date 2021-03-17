Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to launch a F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the 13th Fighter Squadron during a weeklong Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise aimed at enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen’s skillset at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2020. Six 13th FS F-16s and a crew of 45 Airmen from, various squadrons, simulated a mock deployment to an “austere” environment on the south ramp of the flightline. Through ACE, the 35th FW maintains that competitive edge over adversaries; and executes their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific and defend Japan; and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

