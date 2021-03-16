Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors [Image 1 of 5]

    Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie Bulow-Gonterman 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to launch 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons during a weeklong Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen’s skillset at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2020. Six 13th FS F-16 and a crew of 45 Airmen from various squadrons simulated a mock deployment to an “austere” environment on the south ramp of the flightline. The designated location is not regularly used and not optimized for advanced operations. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    ACE
    35th Fighter Wing
    MCA

