U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to launch 13th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons during a weeklong Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen’s skillset at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 16, 2020. Six 13th FS F-16 and a crew of 45 Airmen from various squadrons simulated a mock deployment to an “austere” environment on the south ramp of the flightline. The designated location is not regularly used and not optimized for advanced operations. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6569797 VIRIN: 210316-F-MA978-1000 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 3.25 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa MCA accelerating change to outpace competitors [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.