Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mildred Valderrama, an animal care specialist with the Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), shows students how many teeth are in the human mouth at the International School of Africa, Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. The CA-EA SETAF-AF team members collectively spoke to more than 70 children at the school, reinforcing the focus on preventative oral health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

