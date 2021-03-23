Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

U.S. Army Maj. Sachiyo Kawaguchi, a dentist assigned to Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), shows children how to brush their teeth using a dental model at the International School of Africa, Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. The CA-EA SETAF-AF team members collectively spoke to more than 70 children at the school, reinforcing the focus on preventative oral health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
