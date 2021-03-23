A student at the International School of Africa watches the preventative oral health care demonstration at Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. With these demonstrations the Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), is able to teach children the importance of oral health care starting at a young age. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 07:23 Photo ID: 6568814 VIRIN: 210323-F-VI407-1272 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.65 MB Location: ARTA, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.