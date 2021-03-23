Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

    ARTA, DJIBOUTI

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A student at the International School of Africa watches the preventative oral health care demonstration at Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. With these demonstrations the Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), is able to teach children the importance of oral health care starting at a young age. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    partnership
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    443rd Civil Affairs Battalion
    353 Civil Affairs Command
    CA-EA

