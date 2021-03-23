U.S. Army Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team members and students pose for a group photo at the International School of Africa, Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. Members of the CA-EA FXSP team collectively spoke to more than 70 children at the school, reinforcing the focus on preventative oral health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 07:23 Photo ID: 6568810 VIRIN: 210323-F-VI407-1107 Resolution: 6744x5013 Size: 1.64 MB Location: ARTA, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.