Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

U.S. Army Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team members, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speak with children about preventative oral hygiene at the International School of Africa, Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. The CA-EA SETAF-AF team is composed of dentists, veterinarians, medics, and other medical specialties, giving them the unique capability to deliver and share educational and clinical expertise throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

