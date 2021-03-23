Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care [Image 2 of 6]

    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

    ARTA, DJIBOUTI

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team members, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speak with children about preventative oral hygiene at the International School of Africa, Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. The CA-EA SETAF-AF team is composed of dentists, veterinarians, medics, and other medical specialties, giving them the unique capability to deliver and share educational and clinical expertise throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 07:23
    Photo ID: 6568811
    VIRIN: 210323-F-VI407-1126
    Resolution: 4911x6876
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ARTA, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care
    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care
    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care
    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care
    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care
    Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    partnership
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    443rd Civil Affairs Battalion
    353 Civil Affairs Command
    CA-EA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT