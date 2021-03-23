A child shows U.S. Army Cpl. Hannah Sivak, a medic assigned to Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa (CA-EA SETAF-AF) functional specialty team in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), how she brushes teeth on a toy bear during an oral health class at the International School of Africa, Arta, Djibouti, March 23, 2021. The CA-EA SETAF-AF team is composed of dentists, veterinarians, medics, and other medical specialties, giving them the unique capability to deliver and share educational and clinical expertise throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 07:23 Photo ID: 6568812 VIRIN: 210323-F-VI407-1230 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 1.67 MB Location: ARTA, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team teaches oral hygiene, preventative care [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.