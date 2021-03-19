Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hodges, a U.S. Army Benelux Military Policeman, explains the handling of an M4 Carbine to 1st Cpl. Chef Frank Potloot, Senior Corporal of the Belgian Military Police Group, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

