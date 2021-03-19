Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s [Image 12 of 21]

    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Benelux Military Policemen host their Belgian counterparts, assigned to the Belgian Military Police Group - Force Provost Marshal, and let them practice the U.S. law enforcement shooting drills with M4 carbines, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 04:24
    Photo ID: 6568718
    VIRIN: 210319-A-BD610-1121
    Resolution: 6932x4621
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s
    Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Benelux
    Belgian Armed Forces
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT