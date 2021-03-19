U.S. Army Benelux Military Policemen exchange range experiences with their Belgian counterparts, assigned to the Belgian Military Police Group - Force Provost Marshal, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 04:24
|Photo ID:
|6568723
|VIRIN:
|210319-A-BD610-1145
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.82 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
