Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s

Belgian Military Policemen, with the Belgian Military Police Group - Force Provost Marshal, listen to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hodges, a U.S. Army Benelux Military Policeman, briefing law enforcement shooting drills with an M17 pistol, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE