Belgian Army 1st Cpl. Chef Frank Potloot, Senior Corporal of the Belgian Military Police Group, fires an M4 Carbine, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 04:25
|Photo ID:
|6568725
|VIRIN:
|210319-A-BD610-1161
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.94 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
