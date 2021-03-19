U.S. Army Sgt. John Seely, with the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Benelux, watches as Belgian Adj. Maj. Peter Decock, Force Provost Marshal, fires an M4 Carbine, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 04:24 Photo ID: 6568713 VIRIN: 210319-A-BD610-1048 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.96 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belgian MPs visit US counterparts, fire M4s [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.