Flight Line Images

A C-5M Super Galaxy takes off from Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. The primary mission at Travis AFB is to provide global rapid, responsive, reliable airlift of forces in support of our national objectives and fulfill the needs of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

