Flight Line Images

A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. The design of the aircraft’s wing flaps allows it to land on small, austere airfields. The C-17 can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and only 90 feet wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

