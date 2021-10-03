Flight Line Images

A C-5M Super Galaxy takes off at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. The C-5 has played a major role in many disaster relief efforts including hurricanes Katrina, Irma and others. Currently, the U.S. Air Force owns and operates 52 C-5B and C-5M aircraft. The aircraft are stationed at Travis AFB, California, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Lackland AFB, Texas and Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 by Heide Couch