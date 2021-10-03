Flight Line Images

A C-5M Super Galaxy takes off at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. The C-5 has played a major role in many disaster relief efforts including hurricanes Katrina, Irma and others. Currently, the U.S. Air Force owns and operates 52 C-5B and C-5M aircraft. The aircraft are stationed at Travis AFB, California, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Lackland AFB, Texas and Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
