Heavy lift aircraft sit on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. The primary mission at Travis AFB is to provide global rapid, responsive, reliable airlift of forces in support of our national objectives and fulfill the needs of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 09:06 Photo ID: 6567333 VIRIN: 210310-F-RU983-1050 Resolution: 3600x2525 Size: 4.88 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Line Images [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.