Flight Line Images

A KC-10 Extender takes off from Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. The aircraft can transport up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds of cargo a distance of about 4,400 miles unrefueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 09:07
|Photo ID:
|6567336
|VIRIN:
|210310-F-RU983-1118
|Resolution:
|3600x2600
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
