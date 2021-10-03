Airman 1st Class Mario Campos, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides the driver of a utility vehicle from the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III during routine training at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. Aircraft loadmasters are responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 09:06
|Photo ID:
|6567335
|VIRIN:
|210310-F-RU983-1063
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Flight Line Images [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT