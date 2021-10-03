Flight Line Images

Airman 1st Class Mario Campos, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides the driver of a utility vehicle from the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III during routine training at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. Aircraft loadmasters are responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

