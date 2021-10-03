Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Line Images [Image 5 of 9]

    Flight Line Images

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Mario Campos, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides the driver of a utility vehicle from the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III during routine training at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 10, 2021. Aircraft loadmasters are responsible for properly loading, securing and escorting cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 09:06
    Photo ID: 6567335
    VIRIN: 210310-F-RU983-1063
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line Images [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images
    Flight Line Images

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "Heide Couch
    6ARS
    22AS
    21AS
    9ARS"
    60 OPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT