    Alpha Company Honormen Photos [Image 3 of 7]

    Alpha Company Honormen Photos

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pfc. Steven T. Iulio, an 18-year-old of RS San Diego from Pagopago, An Samoa is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 26, 2021. Iulio graduated from Tafuna High School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Jesse Mong to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6566646
    VIRIN: 210322-M-OQ594-1011
    Resolution: 5029x3353
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
