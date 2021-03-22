Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 22, 2021. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6566650
|VIRIN:
|210322-M-OQ594-1004
|Resolution:
|5587x3725
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Honormen Photos [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT