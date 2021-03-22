Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 22, 2021. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 18:16 Photo ID: 6566650 VIRIN: 210322-M-OQ594-1004 Resolution: 5587x3725 Size: 5.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Honormen Photos [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.