Pvt. Tahl K. Moon, a 20-year-old of RS Riverside from Big Bear, California is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 26, 2021. Moon graduated from Big Bear High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Mark Reinsburg to serve as an Air Crew Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6566647
|VIRIN:
|210322-M-OQ594-1007
|Resolution:
|5339x3559
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Honormen Photos [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT