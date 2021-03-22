Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Honormen Photos

    Alpha Company Honormen Photos

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pvt. Michael A. Garza, a 19-year-old of RS San Antonio from San Antonio, Texas is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 26, 2021. Garza graduated from William J. Brennan High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Jose Torres to serve as an Aviation Support Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6566645
    VIRIN: 210322-M-OQ594-1009
    Resolution: 4654x3103
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

