Pfc. Clayton A. Grett, a 25-year-old of RS Denver from Houston, Texas is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 26, 2021. Grett graduated from Oak Ridge High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Mark Williams to serve as a Reconnaissance Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6566649
|VIRIN:
|210322-M-OQ594-1017
|Resolution:
|4183x2789
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Honormen Photos [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
