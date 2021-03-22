Pfc. Cedric J. Hodges an 18-year-old of RS Oklahoma City from Duncan, Oklahoma is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 26, 2021. Hodges graduated from Duncan High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Wade to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 18:16 Photo ID: 6566648 VIRIN: 210322-M-OQ594-1013 Resolution: 4849x3233 Size: 2.31 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Honormen Photos [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.