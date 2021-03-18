COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa

U.S. Army Spec. William Rommes, a combat medic assigned to Task Force Bayonet, administers the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. As part of a joint effort, medical personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Air Forces Africa came together in order to efficiently vaccinate personnel at Camp Simba. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
