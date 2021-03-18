COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa

U.S. Army 1st LT Patrick Roiger (right), battalion physician assistant with Task Force Bayonet, checks in a COVID vaccine volunteer at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. Though the vaccine is voluntary, all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

Date Taken: 03.18.2021