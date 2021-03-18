COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Waylon Halfacre, a flight operational medical technician with the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS) administers the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. The vaccination team had a goal to vaccinate around 250 people as part of the first round of vaccinations given at the camp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
