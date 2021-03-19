COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Denzel Foley (left), a preventive medicine technician with the Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMF) assigned to Camp Lemonnier and Sgt. 1st Class Bob Godes (right), the surgeon cell senior enlisted leader with Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), prepare syringes the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. As part of a joint effort, medical personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Air Forces Africa came together in order to efficiently vaccinate personnel at Camp Simba.

