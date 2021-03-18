U.S. Army Spec. William Rommes, a combat medic assigned to Task Force Bayonet, pulls a dose of the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. The Janssen vaccine used is a 0.5mL single dose vaccine that is administered in the muscle of the upper arm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 15:10 Photo ID: 6566378 VIRIN: 210318-F-YK577-1010 Resolution: 4864x3243 Size: 2.67 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.