U.S. Army Spec. William Rommes, a combat medic assigned to Task Force Bayonet, pulls a dose of the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. The Janssen vaccine used is a 0.5mL single dose vaccine that is administered in the muscle of the upper arm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 15:10
|Photo ID:
|6566378
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-YK577-1010
|Resolution:
|4864x3243
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
