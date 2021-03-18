COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Waylon Halfacre, a flight operational medical technician with the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), administers the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. Though the vaccine is voluntary, all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

