    COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa [Image 5 of 7]

    COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Waylon Halfacre, a flight operational medical technician with the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), administers the COVID vaccine at Camp Simba, Kenya, March 18, 2021. Though the vaccine is voluntary, all DoD personnel are encouraged to get it to protect their health, their families and their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 15:10
    Photo ID: 6566380
    VIRIN: 210318-F-YK577-1077
    Resolution: 5030x3251
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID vaccine arrives in East Africa [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    East Africa
    Camp Simba
    Combined Joint Task Force
    COVID vaccine

