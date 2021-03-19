210319-N-GW139-1072

ROTA, Spain (Mar. 19, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Angquico drives a forklift during stores onload on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) Rota, Spain, Mar. 19, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

