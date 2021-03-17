Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210317-N-GW139-1021 [Image 1 of 14]

    210317-N-GW139-1021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 17, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Walter Shaw is fitted for a respirator on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 17, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6565579
    VIRIN: 210317-N-GW139-1021
    Resolution: 4829x3449
    Size: 450.17 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210317-N-GW139-1021 [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210317-N-GW139-1021
    210317-N-GW139-1041
    210317-N-GW139-1096
    210317-N-GW139-1100
    210317-N-GW139-1032
    210317-N-GW139-1117
    210318-N-GW139-1008
    210318-N-GW139-1070
    210319-N-GW139-1031
    210319-N-GW139-1072
    210318-N-GW139-1051
    210319-N-GW139-1035
    210319-N-GW139-1057
    210319-N-GW139-1084

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT