ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 17, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Walter Shaw is fitted for a respirator on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 17, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6565579 VIRIN: 210317-N-GW139-1021 Resolution: 4829x3449 Size: 450.17 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210317-N-GW139-1021 [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.