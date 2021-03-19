ROTA, Spain (Mar. 19, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Lynneth Baello, right, acts as a safety observer for the forklift operator during stores onload on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) Rota, Spain, Mar. 19, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6565592 VIRIN: 210319-N-GW139-1057 Resolution: 4790x3421 Size: 814.77 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210319-N-GW139-1057 [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.