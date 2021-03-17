ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 17, 2021) Seaman Jared Ford paints a hand rail during regularly scheduled maintenance on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 17, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6565580 VIRIN: 210317-N-GW139-1041 Resolution: 4707x3362 Size: 427.61 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210317-N-GW139-1041 [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.