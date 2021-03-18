210318-N-GW139-1008

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 18, 2021) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) while sailing into the harbor of Rota, Spain, Mar. 18, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

