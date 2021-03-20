The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team prepares for an aerial demonstration during the Bluebonnet Airshow at Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. The team travels from airshow to airshow demonstrating the combat capabilities of the Air Force mission and the key role Airmen play in national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 23:11 Photo ID: 6565465 VIRIN: 210320-F-IH072-1118 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 7.24 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Bluebonnet Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.