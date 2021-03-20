2021 Bluebonnet Airshow

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team NCO in-charge and narrator, salutes the flag during the playing of the National Anthem during the Bluebonnet Airshow at Burnet, Texas, March 20, 2021. As a narrator, Pontes gives the crowd information on the aircraft and Airmen and is a key aspect to the success of an aerial demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

